Child Hit by Car While Riding Moped in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A child riding a moped was hit by a vehicle in Plainfield on Wednesday.

The Plainfield Police Department said officers were called to the intersection of Center Street and Sugar Grove Road. They found a kid who was using an electric moped on a trail system and was passing through a crosswalk when they were hit.

Police said the child, whose age is unknown, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation by Plainfield PD. Police do not believe alcohol or other intoxicants were a factor in the incident.