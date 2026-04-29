Hogsett: ‘Have Not Decided Yet’ on Mayor Reelection Bid

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett (Source: WIBC’s Ryan Hedrick)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Democratic Mayor Joe Hogsett said he has not decided yet on whether he will run for reelection.

“It’ll be an announcement I’ll think about over the course of this year and hopefully have something to say about towards the end of this year,” Hogsett told reporters on Wednesday. “Ultimately, I’ll make a decision that’s based on whatever legacy I’d like to leave our city and how far along we are in promoting that legacy.”

Hogsett, 69, did say he feels there is unfinished business that he would like to be around for.

“Any mayor, not just me, who has put enough time into the development of our downtown would like to see it completed,” Hogsett added.

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Three Democrats have already put their name out there as candidates to lead Indianapolis: Department of Public Works administrator David Bride, State Sen. Andrea Hunley and City-County Council member Vop Osili.

Mayor Hogsett said he won’t come to a decision based on who he would be running against, but rather on what he represents and what type of legacy he wants to leave behind.

“I’m halfway through my third term, so I would let that speak for itself,” he said.

Hogsett has won the last three mayoral elections in Indianapolis. In 2023, Hogsett defeated now Republican U.S. Congressman Jefferson Shreve with 59.5% of the vote.