Listen Live
Close
Local

Hogsett: ‘Have Not Decided Yet’ on Mayor Reelection Bid

Indianapolis Democratic Mayor Joe Hogsett said on Wednesday that he hopes to come to a decision on running for reelection by the end of the year.

Published on April 29, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Joe Hogsett
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett (Source: WIBC’s Ryan Hedrick)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Democratic Mayor Joe Hogsett said he has not decided yet on whether he will run for reelection.

“It’ll be an announcement I’ll think about over the course of this year and hopefully have something to say about towards the end of this year,” Hogsett told reporters on Wednesday. “Ultimately, I’ll make a decision that’s based on whatever legacy I’d like to leave our city and how far along we are in promoting that legacy.”

Hogsett, 69, did say he feels there is unfinished business that he would like to be around for.

“Any mayor, not just me, who has put enough time into the development of our downtown would like to see it completed,” Hogsett added.

Three Democrats have already put their name out there as candidates to lead Indianapolis: Department of Public Works administrator David Bride, State Sen. Andrea Hunley and City-County Council member Vop Osili.

Mayor Hogsett said he won’t come to a decision based on who he would be running against, but rather on what he represents and what type of legacy he wants to leave behind.

“I’m halfway through my third term, so I would let that speak for itself,” he said.

Hogsett has won the last three mayoral elections in Indianapolis. In 2023, Hogsett defeated now Republican U.S. Congressman Jefferson Shreve with 59.5% of the vote.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  John Herrick

ISP: Florida Man Caused Chase that Started in Michigan and Ended in Indiana

South Putnam Community School Bus
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

School Bus and Vehicle Collide in Putnam County

Joe Hogsett
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Hogsett: ‘Have Not Decided Yet’ on Mayor Reelection Bid

Indiana Governor Mike Braun will make a significant announcement regarding The Child Care and Development Fund
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Braun Signals Openness to Marijuana Legalization as Outside Report Outlines Policy Considerations

Text Message
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Mom Demands Accountability After “Grooming” Evidence Overlooked

Pearl Harbor men
Local  |  WISH-TV

Burials Set for Recently ID’d Remains of Indiana Sailors from Pearl Harbor Attack

Beech Grove Drug Free Coalition
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

“Tree of Strength” Initiative Targets Youth Substance Prevention

Jayden McQueary
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

18-Year-Old Charged with Reckless Homicide in Shelbyville Girl’s Death

IMPD Patrol Car
Local  |  Staff

Woman Killed, Man Hurt in Separate Tuesday Night Shootings in Indy

Jim Banks
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Banks: Political Violence Took Over Mainstream Democrat Party

Jacksonville Dolphins v LSU Tigers
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NCAA Basketball Tournaments Scheduled to Expand

Tornadoes Confirmed in Indiana
Local  |  WISH-TV

Two Tornadoes in Morgan County, One in Jackson County

Mark Sanchez Booking Photo
Local  |  John Herrick

Mark Sanchez Trial Delayed Again

Johnson County Storm
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Trees Down, Damage in Johnson County Following Severe Storms

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close