Listen Live
Close
Local

U.S. Farm Bankruptcies Rose 46% in 2025

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, there were 315 Chapter 12 bankruptcy filings in last year, up from 216 in 2024.

Published on April 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Aerial View of Grain Silos and Farm Buildings in Lush Countryside
Source: Nicholas Klein / Getty

STATEWIDE — The number of farms in the United States that filed for bankruptcy in the last year surged 46%.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, there were 315 Chapter 12 bankruptcy filings in 2025. That’s up from 216 in 2024 and the third consecutive annual increase.

Hedgeye, an independent investing research company, reported that the hardest hit region in the U.S. has been the Midwest. Last year, there were 121 filings there, up 70%. Following the Midwest was the Southeast with 105 filings, a 69% jump.

Together, those two regions accounted for more than two-thirds of all farm bankruptcies in the country.

Michael Langemeier, Director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture at Purdue University, said the increase in bankruptcies is directly related to the low margins in crop agriculture in 2024 and 2025, with another expected this year.

“When you have a series of years in a row that are fairly low margins, the number of bankruptcies increases,” Langemeier told WIBC’s “Tony Katz Today” on Wednesday.

In 2019, there were 599 farm bankruptcies, a time when margins were also low in the Corn Belt in Indiana.

“What we’re seeing here is that as margins continue to be tight, we’re in the third year right now, the number of bankruptcies is increasing,” Langemeier said. “If prices remain relatively low and costs relatively high this year, which is what we’re expecting, we would expect the number of bankruptcies to increase again in 2026.”

The rising cost of fertilizer is also squeezing American farmers. Urea, the most widely used nitrogen fertilizer in the world, has trended up 87% year-to-date and trades near $720 a tonne. For corn growers who depend on nitrogen, this is a dire situation.

“Even before the Iran conflict, where we pushed energy prices up and nitrogen prices up, we were looking at a very wide gap between corn price and breakeven price,” said Langemeier.

The price of corn has been around $4.20 per bushel, whereas the breakeven price is closer to $5.

Langemeir said crop producers are having a much tougher time than the livestock sector. Many farmers are reporting that they will cut back on their fertilizer use and move towards less nitrogen-dependent soybeans.

“Younger operators and operators that do not own very much land, those are the ones that are primarily in a precarious situation,” Langemeier added.

Indiana farmers planted a lot of corn last year, a cause for a “weak” corn price. Langemeier said the reason for that was that the U.S. struggled to send soybeans to China.

Related Tags

Midwest Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Red and Blue Police Lights
Local  |  Staff

IMPD: 13-Year-Old Shot on Indy’s East Side

IMPD Patrol Car
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

24/7 Operations Begin at Marion County Youth Intervention Center

Isaiah Thomas
Local  |  Fox 59

Streamer Hit by Car in Indiana While Walking Across Country

Plainfield Police
Local  |  Staff

Child Hit by Car While Riding Moped in Plainfield

Aerial View of Grain Silos and Farm Buildings in Lush Countryside
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

U.S. Farm Bankruptcies Rose 46% in 2025

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  John Herrick

ISP: Florida Man Caused Chase that Started in Michigan and Ended in Indiana

19 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

A List Of Owners For Each Horse In The 2026 Kentucky Derby

South Putnam Community School Bus
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

School Bus and Vehicle Collide in Putnam County

LOOK: Here's how many Indiana landmarks fit inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway
IndyCar  |  Nick Cottongim

How Many Indiana Landmarks Fit Inside The Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Joe Hogsett
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Hogsett: ‘Have Not Decided Yet’ on Mayor Reelection Bid

Indiana Governor Mike Braun will make a significant announcement regarding The Child Care and Development Fund
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Braun Signals Openness to Marijuana Legalization as Outside Report Outlines Policy Considerations

Text Message
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Mom Demands Accountability After “Grooming” Evidence Overlooked

Pearl Harbor men
Local  |  WISH-TV

Burials Set for Recently ID’d Remains of Indiana Sailors from Pearl Harbor Attack

Beech Grove Drug Free Coalition
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

“Tree of Strength” Initiative Targets Youth Substance Prevention

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close