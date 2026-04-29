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Pruitt Must Resign as Johnson County Coroner After Guilty Plea

Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt will have to resign from that office on or before Jan. 1, 2027, after pleading guilty to multiple misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Published on April 29, 2026

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Mike Pruitt (Source: Johnson County Sheriff’s Office)

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt will have to resign from that office after pleading guilty to seven misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Pruitt signed a plea agreement on April 24. It states that he must resign as the coroner in Johnson County on or before Jan. 1, 2027. Pruitt will also have to undergo a mental health evaluation and moral reconation therapy.

In October 2025, Pruitt was charged with supplying high school girls with alcohol and cannabis gummies. According to the plea agreement, Pruitt was sentenced to one year, with two of those days served in the Indiana Department of Correction. The remaining 363 days were suspended to probation.

Pruitt previously served as the deputy chief of the Bargersville Fire Department and as a member of the Indiana Task Force One.

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