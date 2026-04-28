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Ilhan Omar’s Hilarious Slip-Up: Calling WWII “World War 11”

Published on April 28, 2026

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We’ve all been there– in the middle of a sentence our brain goes blank and we substitute wrong words making hilarious fumbles. Well, a clip of one of the biggest woke members of Congress is resurfacing a big ‘oops.’

A clip from January 2025 is making its rounds online of Rep. Ilhan Omar referring to World War II as “World War Eleven.”

Omar was in the middle of a passionate speech calling for the repeal of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. This act was invoked by President Trump to deport suspected Venezuelan gang members who are illegally in the country., As she was attempting what can only be assumed a Nazi comparison, Omar had a perfectly timed verbal blunder.

“The last time the Alien Enemies Act was invoked, it was used to detain and deport German, Japanese, Italian immigrants during World War Eleven,” 

She did immediately correct herself, “Oh … two … sorry,” but the hilarious mistake had already been made.

Yes, we all make mistakes, but man is the internet having some fun with this particular one. This truly couldn’t have happened to a better person…

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