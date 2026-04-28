Listen Live
Close
Casey Daniels

King Charles Highlights U.S.-U.K. Alliance Despite Strains

Monarch stresses unity as tensions with Trump administration persist.

Published on April 28, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

King Charles III And Queen Camilla State Visit Continues In Washington DC
Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

King Charles III is set to acknowledge tensions between London and the Trump administration while emphasizing the enduring U.S.-U.K. relationship in remarks to a joint meeting of Congress on Tuesday.

According to a Buckingham Palace preview first reported by The New York Times, the king will say “the two countries have always found ways to come together.”

He will describe the past 250 years as a period of “reconciliation and renewal,” creating “one of the greatest alliances in human history.” Charles is also expected to highlight global challenges and stress the importance of defending shared democratic values to promote security and prosperity worldwide.

The king will point to joint efforts in the Middle East and Ukraine, as well as cooperation through NATO and the AUKUS submarine pact with Australia and the United States.

Charles and Queen Camilla are visiting Washington to mark the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence and to help ease tensions between President Trump and the British government.

Relations have been strained over the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, with Trump criticizing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for what he sees as a lack of support.

The U.K. and other European allies have provided defensive aid and access to air bases during the more than two-month conflict but have avoided offensive operations due to legal concerns and public backlash.

Meanwhile, Britain and France are leading efforts to secure navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iranian mines and threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have disrupted shipping. Trump has also imposed a blockade on Iranian vessels in the waterway.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Rudy Yakym
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

House Passes Yakym’s Barcode Reform Bill

Charlie Rolfsen and his friends
Local  |  John Herrick

Center Grove Student Raises Money for Riley Hospital for Children While Running

Local Weather U.S.
Local  |  Staff

Rokita Launches Online Portal to Track Indiana Gas Prices

Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner speaks during a 2025 meeting.
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Surveys Artificial Dyes in School Meals

Pumping gas at gas pump. Closeup of man pumping gasoline fuel in car at gas station. Man's hand refueling car at gas station
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Braun: ‘Probably Won’t’ Suspend Indiana’s Gas Excise Tax

weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Forecasters Assess Damage After Overnight Storms Across Indiana

Andrew Dezelan
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Hoosier Senate Candidate Faces Another Cocaine Charge in Wisconsin

DC Blox Data Center
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Eastside Residents Debate $2B Data Center at Community Forum

Richard Williams
Crime  |  Jarett Lewis

16-Year-Old’s Charges Include Murder in April 2025 Shootings

School bus stop sign
Local  |  Staff

Greenwood High School Closed Tuesday for Roof Damage

Mike Braun at the capitol
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Gov. Braun Highlights Skilled Trades and Apprenticeships

North Euclid Avenue Shooting
Local  |  Staff

Indy Police Search for Suspect After Shooting Kills Man

Andrew Dezelan
Local  |  John Herrick

Senate District 31 Candidate Arrested for Cocaine Possession in Fishers

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 - Qualifying
Local  |  John Herrick

Katherine Legge to Enter Indy 500 with AJ Foyt Racing

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close