Source: WISH-TV / other

9 Injured in Bloomington Shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – An investigation is underway after at least nine people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Bloomington.

Bloomington police officers reported that around 12:25 a.m., they were monitoring a large crowd gathered in the 400 block of East Kirkwood Avenue when multiple gunshots were heard. As panic spread and people began fleeing the area, police officers quickly moved toward the scene and located several individuals suffering from injuries.

Police said it remains unclear how many of the victims were struck directly by gunfire versus injured by bullet fragments during the chaos. Emergency responders transported six of the injured to local hospitals by ambulance, while two others were taken in personal vehicles. Another victim was transported by a Bloomington police vehicle to receive medical care.

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At this time, police have not identified or located a suspect, and no description has been released. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are working to piece together what led up to the incident.

Additional assistance at the scene was provided by the Indiana University Police Department, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and Indiana State Police. Police also used remotely piloted aerial vehicles to document the scene, while an Indiana State Police helicopter responded to support the investigation from above.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or captured video footage to contact the Bloomington Police Department as the investigation continues.