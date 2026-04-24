Federal Judge Dismisses Couple’s Wrongful Abuse Lawsuit

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STORY FROM WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge has dismissed a high-profile lawsuit filed by a Brownsburg couple who say they were wrongfully accused of child abuse, citing “qualified immunity” protections that shield state employees and medical staff from liability.

Chief Judge James Sweeney of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana dismissed the case filed by Grant and Myranda Phillips on March 31. The dismissal was made “with prejudice,” meaning the couple cannot refile the lawsuit in the future.

A Medical Mystery Turns into a Legal Nightmare

The Phillips’ legal battle began in December 2022 when they brought their infant daughter, Nara, to Riley Hospital for Children for a swollen leg. X-rays revealed a fractured tibia. While the parents denied any abuse, the Department of Child Services (DCS) was notified.

Shortly after, DCS removed Nara and her older sister, Odessa, from the home. The girls spent 347 days separated from their parents, placed in the care of other family members.

“It was unbearable,” Grant Phillips said. “There was just a void, an emptiness in our home.”

The “EDS” Discovery

Desperate to prove their innocence, the couple began researching medical reasons for unexplained fractures. They discovered Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS), a rare genetic disorder that affects connective tissue and can cause bone fragility in infants.

A specialist later diagnosed the entire family with the condition. The Phillipses argued in their lawsuit that child abuse pediatricians at Riley failed to rule out genetic conditions before reporting them to the state. They claim that DCS and hospital staff seized the children without a court order or imminent danger.

Despite the medical evidence, the court found that the DCS caseworkers and IU Health doctors were protected by qualified immunity. This legal doctrine protects government officials from being held personally liable for constitutional violations—like the right to familial integrity—unless their conduct violates “clearly established” law.

The couple’s attorney, Brad Caitlin, argues that Indiana law uniquely protects DCS employees in a way that leaves families with no legal recourse.

“These immunities formed an impenetrable wall, leaving the Phillips with trauma, but no legal remedy,” Caitlin said in a statement. “Indiana does not allow anyone to bring a claim against DCS or its employees because of an employee’s error, no matter how egregious.”

The Road Ahead

While a judge eventually dismissed the “Child in Need of Services” (CHINS) case against the parents, the DCS “substantiation” of abuse remains on their permanent records, placing them on the state’s Child Protection Index.

DCS and IU Health have largely declined to comment on the specific case, citing privacy laws and pending litigation, though both have previously stated they are legally required to report suspected abuse to ensure child safety.

The Phillips family says they now plan to take their fight to the Indiana Statehouse. They are advocating for legislative changes to repeal the specific statutes that grant DCS employees total immunity, hoping to ensure other families don’t face the same “emotional roller coaster” without the hope of justice.