Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/20/26: Hormuz, Iran, China

Major earthquake in Japan Mike Walz: The US decides who goes through the Strait of Hormuz, not Iran

So who controls the Strait of Hormuz Who has control of the Strait? – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/chris-wright-strait-of-hormuz-closed/2026/04/19/id/1253446/ ….the U.S. takes an Iranian cargo ship – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/navy-seizes-iranian-flagged-cargo-strait-hormuz/ It’s not about Iran, it’s China

Indy mourns the loss of passing of Bob Kevoian