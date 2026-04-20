Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/20/26: Hormuz, Iran, China
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
Major earthquake in Japan
Mike Walz: The US decides who goes through the Strait of Hormuz, not Iran
So who controls the Strait of Hormuz
Who has control of the Strait? – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/chris-wright-strait-of-hormuz-closed/2026/04/19/id/1253446/
….the U.S. takes an Iranian cargo ship – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/navy-seizes-iranian-flagged-cargo-strait-hormuz/
It’s not about Iran, it’s China
Indy mourns the loss of passing of Bob Kevoian
People like retail, because they want to touch things
It was a violent night in Indianapolis