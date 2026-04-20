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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/20/26: Hormuz, Iran, China

Tony Katz: Hormuz, Iran, China, Bob Kevoian, Violent Indianapolis

Published on April 20, 2026

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Major earthquake in Japan

Mike Walz: The US decides who goes through the Strait of Hormuz, not Iran

So who controls the Strait of Hormuz

Who has control of the Strait? – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/chris-wright-strait-of-hormuz-closed/2026/04/19/id/1253446/

….the U.S. takes an Iranian cargo ship – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/navy-seizes-iranian-flagged-cargo-strait-hormuz/

It’s not about Iran, it’s China

Indy mourns the loss of passing of Bob Kevoian

People like retail, because they want to touch things

It was a violent night in Indianapolis

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Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
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