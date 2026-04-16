Former VA Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Wife Found Shot Dead

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and his wife were discovered dead inside their home on April 16 in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide.

According to Fairfax County Police Chief Ken Davis, the incident occurred shortly after midnight. Authorities allege that Fairfax shot his wife, Dr. Cerina Fairfax—a dentist—in the home’s unfinished basement. He then went upstairs to the primary bedroom, where he fatally shot himself.

The couple lived in Annandale, a community in Fairfax County roughly 14 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

“This has been an ongoing domestic dispute surrounding what seems to be a complicated or messy divorce,” Davis said during a news conference held outside the residence.

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Their teenage son and daughter were inside the home at the time but were not injured. Police said the couple’s son called 911 shortly after midnight to report the shooting.

Responding officers found both individuals deceased inside the home, according to police Captain Chris Cosgriff.

“That’s horrible news for the family, certainly a traumatic incident for those children to live through,” Davis said. “Certainly a fall from grace for a relatively high-profile family that seemingly had a lot of things going in their favor.”

Authorities noted that police had previously responded to the residence for a domestic-related call. In January, Fairfax contacted police claiming his wife had assaulted him, but investigators later reviewed home surveillance footage and determined no assault had occurred.

Requests for comment have been sent to the offices of Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger and Attorney General Jay Jones.

Justin Fairfax served as Virginia’s 41st lieutenant governor. He was 47 years old and originally from Pittsburgh.

Before entering politics, Fairfax worked as a federal prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia in 2010.

He was elected lieutenant governor in 2017 as a Democrat, defeating Republican candidate Jill Vogel by a 53% to 47% margin. He served in the role from 2018 to 2022 and became the second African American to hold the position, following Douglas Wilder.

While in office, Fairfax faced sexual assault allegations from two women. Calls for his resignation came from various figures, including members of his own party, though he remained in office and was never criminally charged.

Vanessa Tyson, who worked with Fairfax at the 2004 Democratic National Convention, accused him of forcing her to perform oral sex in a Boston hotel. Fairfax denied the allegation, stating the encounter was consensual.

A second accuser, Meredith Watson, alleged that he sexually assaulted her while they were both students at Duke University in 2000.

“I have never forced myself on anyone ever,” Fairfax said following the second accusation. “I will clear my good name and I have nothing to hide.”

In 2021, Fairfax filed a defamation lawsuit against CBS after the network aired interviews with his accusers. The lawsuit was later dismissed.