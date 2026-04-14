Indiana Faces Three Rounds of Storms Tuesday–Wednesday

Source: @NWS / @NWS

STATEWIDE — Indiana could see three rounds of severe weather from Tuesday into Wednesday, with threats including damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.

“We’re still trying to figure out exactly how strong these storms are going to be as they get into central Indiana,” National Weather Service forecaster Aaron Updike said.

He says the first round could arrive late Tuesday morning into early afternoon, followed by another round of thunderstorms developing Tuesday evening over Iowa, southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Those storms could move into Indiana overnight, with additional rounds possible Wednesday morning and again Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Updike says wind and hail are the main threats, but tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

“The primary risk is going to be wind and hail, but we cannot rule out isolated tornadoes,” he said.

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He adds the tornado risk is fairly even across much of the state, with a lower threat closer to Lake Michigan where the lake can stabilize the lower atmosphere.

“We do see a fairly even tornado threat through most of Indiana,” Updike said.

He says southern Indiana could see an earlier start to tornado season as storms weaken while moving through the Ohio Valley.

Updike also warns slow-moving boundaries could dump heavy rain over the same areas for hours, raising the risk of localized flooding.

“When we have those stationary boundaries, that can cause consistent rain over two to four hours,” he said.

He says the biggest uncertainty is how far east storms will track before weakening, which will determine rainfall totals and flood potential.