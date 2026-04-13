Listen Live
Close
Local

Gov. Braun Unveils Iron Nation Initiative with Indiana-Israel Ties

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun said Iron Nation-Indiana will create “a strategic bridge” between Indiana and Israel through Israeli tech companies through a $60 million investment.

Published on April 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mike Braun Signs Bill
Indiana Governor Mike Braun

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun announced a new $60 million investment that will help Israeli tech companies build operations in the Hoosier State.

In a news release from the governor’s office, Braun said the launch of Iron Nation-Indiana will create a “strategic bridge” between Indiana and Israel and will “strengthen Indiana’s position as a destination for innovation-driven growth.”

“Indiana is committed to competing and winning in the industries shaping the future,” Braun said in the release. “Iron Nation–Indiana reflects the kind of partnership we want to pursue — one that combines public leadership, private capital and real commercial opportunity to bring more investment, more innovation and more long-term value to our state.”

Iron Nation-Indiana is anchored by a $15 million investment from the state and more than $30 million in program commitments to connect Indiana’s communities, corporations, healthcare systems, and universities with Israeli tech companies. It’s seen as a venture investment initiative to support “high-potential Israeli startups” and has become an active investment platform.

“With Iron Nation–Indiana, we are building more than an investment platform,” said Gil Friedlander, a co-founder and managing partner of Iron Nation. “We are building a bridge that connects exceptional Israeli entrepreneurs with Indiana’s outstanding business, healthcare and research ecosystem, as well as the local Jewish community. That creates an opportunity for our companies and for Indiana to engage innovation earlier and more directly.”

More information about partners and future engagement opportunities are expected to be announced at a later date.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Tyrese Haliburton Speaks to
Local  |  John Herrick

Tyrese Haliburton Talks Injury Recovery, Battle with Shingles, and More

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

13 People Sentenced for Armed Drug Trafficking & Dog Fighting Ring

Rep. Marlin Stutzman...
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Stutzman: Indiana Can Pause Gas Tax, Washington Can’t

Mike Braun Signs Bill
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Gov. Braun Unveils Iron Nation Initiative with Indiana-Israel Ties

Sever weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Storm Chances Increase Across Indiana This Week

Man struggling, money crushing
Local  |  John Herrick

How the Indy Energy Assistance Program Aims to Help Marion County Families

Michelle Dick
Local  |  Staff

Accused Stalker of Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Arrested in Fort Wayne

IMPD
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Woman Killed, Father Injured in Targeted Attack at West Side Indy Home

6 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Indiana Fever’s Free Agency Tracker | Every Move Ahead of 2026 Season

Rosegate Lane Fire
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

86-Year-Old Man Survives Heavy Fire in Indy

NWS: Warm and Then Storms
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: Warm Temperatures, Showers, and a Few Storms

Police lights
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Officer-Involved Shooting in Lafayette Kills a Man

Blurred Police Lights
Local  |  John Herrick

IMPD: Argument In Kroger over Pokemon Cards Leads to East Side Shooting

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Local  |  Staff

Girl Stabbed at Castleton Square Mall

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close