The same players orchestrate global events, from the war to the pandemic, to consolidate power and resources.

Government decisions prioritize the interests of the powerful over the people, leading to economic chaos and reduced freedoms.

Critically evaluating information is essential to uncover the unseen forces shaping our world.

Source: FABRICE COFFRINI / Getty

Why The Deep State And The Globalists Are Loving This War

In this episode of Saturday Night on the Circle with Ethan Hatcher, we’re joined by Conspiracy Carl, who sheds light on the intricate web of connections between the war in Iran, the COVID pandemic, and the global economic chaos. As we navigate the complexities of our ever-changing world, it’s essential to understand the underlying forces that shape our reality.

Carl’s insights are a wake-up call, challenging us to look beyond the surface level of current events. “It’s deja vu all over again,” he says, referencing the eerie similarities between the present situation and the COVID pandemic. “We have the same president as we had in twenty twenty. It’s not the cause of the virus is causing the economic chaos. It’s now a war.” He highlights the striking parallels between the two events, where the same players and interests are at play, driving the narrative and shaping the outcome.

One of the key takeaways from our conversation is the role of the military-industrial complex and its cohorts in orchestrating global events. Carl points out that the war with Iran is not just about the Middle East, but about the control of resources, economies, and ultimately, the population. “The people really controlling the Strait of Hormuz are not necessarily the Iranians,” he explains. “It’s Lloyd’s of London. It’s the North Sea nexus of England, where they still think of us as colonies.” This revelation challenges our understanding of the global power dynamics and the interests at play.

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Another crucial aspect of our discussion is the impact of government decisions on the average American. Carl emphasizes that the current economic chaos is a direct result of poor governance, where the interests of the powerful are prioritized over those of the people. “When you’re less mobile, when you’re economically depleted, when you don’t have any economic optimism, you’re locked in,” he says. “You’re not able to travel, you’re not able to exert your freedoms in the same way, and it makes you easier to control by people who crave power and who crave to plan and lord over every element in every single moment of your lived existence.”

As we navigate the complexities of our world, it’s essential to stay informed and critically evaluate the information presented to us. Carl’s insights serve as a reminder that the truth is not always what we’re told, and that it’s up to us to seek out the facts and make our own decisions.

If you’re interested in understanding the unseen forces behind global events and the connections between the war in Iran, the COVID pandemic, and the economic chaos, this episode is a must-listen. Producer Carl’s insights will challenge your perspective and encourage you to think critically about the world around you. Tune in to Saturday Night on the Circle to hear the full conversation and discover the truth that’s often hidden beneath the surface.

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