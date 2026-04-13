Indiana Fever's Free Agency Tracker | Every Move Ahead of 2026...
Indiana Fever’s Free Agency Tracker | Every Move Ahead of 2026 Season
Indiana Fever’s Free Agency Tracker | Every Move Ahead of 2026 Season
Here’s a breakdown of every move the Indiana Fever have made during the WNBA offseason so far:
The Indiana Fever have been making waves this WNBA offseason, focusing on retaining their core talent while strategically adding new pieces to strengthen their roster.
With a clear vision for the future, the Fever have balanced continuity with fresh additions, ensuring they remain competitive in the league.
From securing key players to addressing specific needs, the team’s moves reflect a commitment to building a championship-caliber squad.
Here’s a comprehensive look at every move the Fever have made so far.
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Signed Guard Tyasha Harris
- Harris, a former Connecticut Sun player, addresses the Fever’s need for a backup guard. Known for her playmaking, shooting, and defensive intensity, she reunites with coach Stephanie White, who coached her in Connecticut.
Re-Signed Damiris Dantas
- The stretch big signed a two-year deal starting at $300,000 annually. Dantas provides depth with her ability to shoot from beyond the arc and contribute as a big body in the paint.
Re-Signed Sophie Cunningham
- A fan favorite, Cunningham returns on a one-year deal. She adds shooting and toughness to the roster, solidifying the team’s core.
Signed Forward Monique Billings
- Formerly with the Golden State Valkyries, Billings brings size, defense, and finishing ability around the rim. She has shown strong chemistry with Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark during offseason play.
Retained Lexie Hull
Lexie Hull: Agreed to a multiyear extension (terms undisclosed), keeping her hustle and defensive intensity in Indiana.
Retained Kelsey Mitchell
- Kelsey Mitchell: Signed a one-year, $1.4 million supermax contract to remain the team’s star shooting guard.
These moves reflect the Fever’s strategy of retaining their core while adding complementary pieces to strengthen the roster for the upcoming season.
Indiana Fever’s Free Agency Tracker | Every Move Ahead of 2026 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com