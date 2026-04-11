Domestic Disturbance Call Leads to Officer-Involved Shooting in Rushville

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

RUSHVILLE, Ind.- Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Rushville that occurred during a domestic disturbance call Friday night.

Officers say they responded to a home where they saw the man walking out with a woman while holding a gun. Police say they told the man to drop the gun and he didn’t listen to them, which led to the gunfire. The man was hit by the bullets and died at the scene.

The woman was injured, but is expected to recover. No officers were injured.

The names of the involved officers will be releaed at the discretion of the Rushville Police Department and Rush County Sheriff’s Department.

Upon the completion of this investigation, the findings will be submitted to the Rush County Prosecutor’s Office for review. The Rush County Coroner’s office and the Rushville City Fire Department also assisted the Indiana State Police in this investigation,” said State Police Sergeant Scott Keegan in a Friday night news release.