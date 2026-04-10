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IN Lawmakers Warn of Rising Phishing Scams Targeting Hoosiers

Published on April 10, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are sending out warnings as a new wave of phishing scams targets Hoosiers through sophisticated text messages and emails. These fraudulent messages often impersonate court officials or toll agencies, using high-pressure tactics to demand immediate payment or threaten legal consequences.

State officials warn that while the messages may appear official, they are designed to steal sensitive financial and personal data.

State Representative Bob Morris (R-Fort Wayne) emphasizes that “urgency” is a major red flag for residents. “Phishing attempts often use urgent language, malicious links, and requests for sensitive information,” Morris said. “Hoosiers should avoid clicking on unknown links, never share personal details, and report suspicious messages to the police.”

The Indiana General Assembly has been active in strengthening consumer protections to keep pace with evolving technology. House Enrolled Act 1222 from 2024 focuses cracking down on predatory robocalls and unwanted automated messages by improving enforcement against “bad actors.” House Enrolled Act 1504 from 2023 extends the statute of limitations on deceptive business practices, giving investigators more time to build cases against scammers and protect victims.

State Representative Andrew Ireland (R-Indianapolis) notes that while the law is catching up, public vigilance remains the best defense. “While these scams are illegal, they can be really difficult to stop, which makes public reporting critical,” Ireland said. “I’d urge Hoosiers to stay alert, report the suspicious messages, and share this information with others.”

How to Protect Yourself and Report Fraud
If you receive a suspicious message, state officials recommend the following steps:

  1. Do not click: Avoid any links provided in unexpected texts or emails.
  2. Verify directly: If a message claims you owe money to a court or toll agency, look up the official agency phone number and call them directly.
  3. Report to the FTC: File a report online at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov

If you have already shared personal information or lost money to a scammer:

File a consumer complaint with the Indiana Attorney General’s Office at https://www.indianaconsumer.com or call the Attorney General’s consumer protection line at 317-232-6330.

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