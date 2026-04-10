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Crews Battle Early‑Morning Fire at Compass Park in Franklin

The department says all residents are accounted for and safe.

Published on April 10, 2026

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Fire
Source: City of Franklin / City of Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind –Crews are battling a large building fire Friday morning at the Compass Park retirement community in Franklin. The fire started around 5 a.m. in the 400 block of Red Skelton Circle, just south of Franklin College.

Franklin firefighters, along with crews from several nearby departments, are working to contain the flames.

The department says all residents are accounted for and safe. The fire is burning in the section of the facility that’s under construction.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

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