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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 4/10/26: Sheriff Marte, Hakeem

Tony Katz with Craig Collins: Sheriff Marte, Hakeem Jeffries, Garry Meier

Published on April 10, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News with Craig Collins 2nd Hr  

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Monroe County Sheriff suing Rokita

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Hakeem Jeffries says Pete Hegseth is the least competent Secretary of Defense secretary

Today on the Marketplace:    Tennis players I want to punch in the face

Radio Hall of Famer Garry Meier joins

Garry Meier
Source: Garry Meier / Garry Meier

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