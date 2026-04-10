Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 4/10/26: Sheriff Marte, Hakeem
Tony Katz and the Morning News with Craig Collins 2nd Hr
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Monroe County Sheriff suing Rokita
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Hakeem Jeffries says Pete Hegseth is the least competent Secretary of Defense secretary
Today on the Marketplace: Tennis players I want to punch in the face
Radio Hall of Famer Garry Meier joins
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