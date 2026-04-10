Former NASA Test Director Talks Artemis II’s Fiery Return

As Artemis II nears the end of its historic 10-day mission, the most dangerous phase is still ahead: reentry.

Traveling at speeds approaching 25,000 miles per hour, the Orion capsule will plunge through Earth’s atmosphere, enduring temperatures near 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit — roughly half as hot as the surface of the sun.

The safety of the crew hinges on Orion’s heat shield, a 16.5-foot-wide protective barrier designed to gradually erode as it absorbs and deflects extreme heat. But concerns remain. During the uncrewed Artemis I mission in 2022, engineers discovered more than 100 cracks and areas where the material chipped away unexpectedly, raising questions about how the system will perform with astronauts onboard.

The stakes are high — history has shown the devastating consequences of heat shield failure. The 2003 Space Shuttle Columbia disaster, caused by damage sustained during launch, led to the loss of seven astronauts during reentry and remains a defining moment for NASA’s safety culture.

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Former NASA Test Director Mike Ciannilli joined Hammer and Nigel to talk about just how critical these final moments are. With a 30-year career spanning launch operations, astronaut briefings, and recovery efforts after Columbia, Ciannilli has seen firsthand the unforgiving nature of reentry.

The Artemis II crew is scheduled to return to Earth on Friday, April 10, with splashdown expected in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego at approximately 8:07 p.m. ET.

As Ciannilli underscored, the mission’s success will ultimately be measured not just by its journey into space, but by its safe return home.

Listen to the full conversation where Ciannilli breaks down what we will see during the Artemis II landing, the next steps after this mission on getting boots on the moon, and more!