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Tip From Online Activist Leads to Indianapolis Arrest

A few days later, investigators met with Kruger. He agreed to speak with them and allowed access to his phone.

Published on April 9, 2026

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Predator Busted
Source: IMPD / IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Police announced the arrest of 32‑year‑old Dillon Kruger after an investigation that began with a tip from a social‑media activist.

The activist, identified as Alex Rosen, is the founder of Predator Poachers, a group known for creating online decoy accounts and reporting concerns about adults they encounter. Rosen had been posing online as a young girl when he reported concerns about Kruger’s behavior. After receiving that report, investigators opened their own case and followed standard legal steps.

A few days later, investigators met with Kruger. He agreed to speak with them and allowed access to his phone. During that meeting, investigators found material that led them to move forward with an arrest. After consulting with prosecutors, Kruger was taken into custody on a preliminary charge involving child sexual abuse material.

Officials said the arrest resulted from their independent investigation rather than Rosen’s online interaction. They also cautioned that confronting people directly can interfere with cases and create safety risks.

The Marion County Prosecutor will decide on any formal charges.

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