McDonald’s CEO Speaks on Viral Moment and Nibbles on Chicken McNugget

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski went viral last month after posting a taste test of the Big Arch Burger—though much of the attention focused on his small, hesitant bite of the oversized sandwich.

The moment quickly sparked imitation videos from other fast food leaders, including executives at Wendy’s and Burger King, who shared their own takes featuring signature menu items. Even Costco joined in, with CEO Ron Vachris digging into the retailer’s iconic $1.50 hot dog and drink combo.

About a month later, Kempczinski addressed the viral moment during an 11-minute interview with Wall Street Journal business columnist Tim Higgins at McDonald’s headquarters in Chicago.

The topic came up almost immediately.

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“I got a call from one of my kids, and they said, ‘Dad, you’ve gone viral, and not in a good way,’” Kempczinski said with a laugh.

Despite the online jokes, he took a positive view of the attention.

“It’s great that people are talking about the Big Arch (burger),” he said.

Much of the criticism centered on his tiny bite, with social media users questioning whether he actually liked the food—or even suggesting he might be a vegetarian. Kempczinski, however, blamed his table manners, saying his mother taught him not to speak with his mouth full.

The broader conversation also touched on whether CEOs should be active on social media. While some argue they shouldn’t, Kempczinski believes leaders can play an important role as the public face of their brands—especially in today’s fast-moving digital landscape.

“McDonald’s is a fun brand,” he said. “We’re in a world now where how consumers are engaging with brands is a lot more dynamic.”

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to improve affordability, pointing to the company’s $5 Meal Deal and a recently announced lineup of 10 items priced under $3.

“At McDonald’s, value is in our DNA,” Kempczinski said.