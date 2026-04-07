Councilman Speaks After Shots Are Fired at His Home

Indianapolis City-County Councilman Ron Gibson

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis City-County Councilor Ron Gibson attended Monday night’s council meeting just hours after his home was shot at.

Security was increased at Monday’s meeting with councilors on high alert. That’s where Councilman Gibson told people that he and his son are grateful to be alive.

“First, I want to thank Jesus that I’m still here,” Gibson said. “Thank God he kept me and my son safe.”

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Gibson said he and his son were woken up by glass breaking just before 1 a.m. Monday. He also said he “shielded” his son from the event and certain rooms of the house.

According to Gibson, at least 15 rounds were fired by someone at his home, shattering his front door. They also found a note left on his doorstep that read, “No Data Centers.”

“Thank God that IMPD and the FBI and Homeland Security are all involved,” he said. “It’s obvious that it was a targeted attack.”

Earlier this month, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Development Commission voted to approve a $500 million data center in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood on the near east side of the city, for which Councilman Gibson voiced his approval. He’s asking those who disagree with him on the data center project to at least be cordial.

“It’s okay to have disagreements, it’s okay to express yourself, and it’s okay to share your ideas, but it is never okay to threaten someone with violence,” said Gibson.

Gibson, a Democrat, represents District 8, which includes parts of the city’s near north and east sides.

Indianapolis City-County Council President Maggie Lewis released the following statement after the shooting:

“The entire Indianapolis City-County Council is deeply disturbed and heartbroken by the violent act targeting the home of our colleague, Councilor Ron Gibson. The reported discharge of gunfire, paired with a threatening message left behind, represents an alarming and unacceptable escalation.

We are deeply thankful that no lives were lost or physically harmed. Yet, this act of intimidation strikes at the heart of our values. No elected official—or any resident of Indianapolis—should ever fear for their safety because of their public service or policy positions.

Differences in opinion are a natural and necessary part of civic life. But violence, threats, and intimidation are not forms of dialogue—they are attacks on our shared commitment to democracy, civil discourse, and community safety.

We stand in unwavering solidarity with Councilor Gibson and his family during this deeply troubling time. We also reaffirm our collective commitment to ensuring that all public servants can carry out their duties free from fear, harassment, or harm.

We urge anyone with information related to this incident to cooperate fully with law enforcement as they work to investigate and bring those responsible to justice.

Indianapolis is stronger when we stand together—rejecting violence, choosing respect, and protecting one another.”