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This Easter Cake is Dividing the Internet: “YOLO”

Published on April 2, 2026

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“YOLO” – Jesus

He turned water into wine, fed thousands of people with five loaves of bread and two fish, and rose from the dead – it’s safe to assume He deserves his own cake!

A cake shop is going viral for posting their annual best seller Easter cake. It’s a white sheet cake with a colorful flower border and oh yeah, a picture of Jesus with “YOLO! Just Kidding! Happy Easter!” written on it.

Like most anything online, this has everyone divided because we can’t have cake and eat it too, apparently.

Some users are saying that it’s mocking the story of Easter, poking fun at the resurrection of Jesus. However, others argue that it’s quite literally the story of Jesus. YOLO, meaning ‘you only live once,’ didn’t apply to the son of God so why not celebrate it?

What do you think? Did the bakery go too far or would God have a sense of humor about it?

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