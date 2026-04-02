Family Promise: Keeping Indy Families Together Since 1994

Source: FPGI / FPGI

INDIANAPOLIS – In a city where the face of homelessness is often misunderstood, one local organization has spent over three decades ensuring that a housing crisis doesn’t mean a broken family.

Since 1994, Family Promise of Greater Indianapolis (FPGI) has operated under a unique mandate: the “Promise” that parents and children will never be separated while seeking shelter. As the organization enters its 32nd year, Executive Director Matt and his team are leveraging social media and community partnerships to reach those who still may not know their name.

A Different Kind of Shelter

Unlike traditional shelters where families are often split by age or gender, Family Promise utilizes a “master lease” model. The organization leases 20 apartment units throughout Indianapolis, providing families with a private, dignified space to stabilize.

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“The promise in Family Promise is that we will not separate the parents from the children,” says Executive Director Matt. “Many other shelters in a traditional model, oftentimes children will go to one part of the shelter, the parent will go to the other part… Our model is such that we do not have to separate families.”

Families typically stay in these units for 90 to 100 days while working with case managers to address the root causes of their situation, such as employment, eviction history, childcare, and transportation.

The organization’s impact extends beyond their 20 apartment units through two critical programs:

Diversion: Helping families who are currently homeless but have a safe place to stay—like a relative’s couch—by assisting with food or utility costs to prevent them from entering the formal shelter system.

Aftercare: Providing lighter-touch case management and occasional transportation assistance to families who have already transitioned into permanent housing to ensure they remain stable.

“On an average day, we serve about 40 to 50 families,” Matt noted. “Not just individuals, but families.”

‘Night Without a Bed’: A Call to Action

To support these operations, Family Promise is launching its signature 30-day fundraiser, “Night Without a Bed,” starting Saturday, April 4.

The campaign challenges community members to spend one night sleeping somewhere other than their bed—a couch, a tent, or even the floor—to raise awareness for the thousands of Hoosiers who don’t have a choice in where they sleep. Participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the organization’s hashtag to drive donations.

The fundraiser will culminate on Saturday, May 2, with a special community event:

What: Dine to Donate Celebration

When: Thursday, April 30 | 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Where: Buffalouie’s in Carmel, IN

Impact: 20% of all sales will be donated directly to Family Promise.

How to Get Help

Family Promise works closely with Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) social workers and other local shelters to identify families in need, but they also accept direct inquiries.

“It doesn’t have to be a referral at all,” Matt explained. “There are times where if we have availability, we will just get a call and we are able to take that family in that day.” For more information on how to join a fundraising team or to seek services, visit Family Promise of Greater Indianapolis online.