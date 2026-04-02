18 People Arrested in Drug Bust on Indy’s North Side

Source: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS–18 people were arrested in a drug bust on the north side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning.

IMPD says detectives got multiple tips from people earlier in the year about possible drug activity going on at a home in the 3700 block of North Capitol Avenue. That’s near the intersection of 38th and Illinois Streets.

Source: IMPD

“Through various investigative techniques, information and evidence were gathered, and a search warrant was granted. On Wednesday, April 1, 2026, detectives with VRT and VCTF units from IMPD’s North, Northwest, and East Districts, as well as IMPD SWAT, served the search warrant. As a result, 18 adults were arrested on various preliminary charges, including possession of a narcotic drug, dealing cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm, and visiting a common nuisance. Numerous drugs and drug paraphernalia were found throughout the home and in the possession of several of those who were arrested. At least two firearms were also seized as a result of the investigation,” said IMPD in a post on Facebook.

Source: IMPD

IMPD says they were appreciative to the community for tipping them off about the drug activity.

“Our officers care deeply about the neighborhoods we serve and they worked diligently to gather evidence and build a case. When the community and IMPD work together, we make our neighborhoods safer for everyone,” said IMPD.

Source: IMPD

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) will make the final charging decisions.