Four Lives Saved: Indy Father Honored as Organ Donor

Source: Indiana Donor Network / Indiana Donor Network

INDIANAPOLIS — At just 16 years old, Matt Cosand made a decision that would one day change the lives of four strangers: he signed up to be an organ donor.

Nearly two decades later, that decision became his final legacy.

Nine months ago, the 37-year-old father of two suffered a fatal cerebral aneurysm. While his family—including his wife and children, ages 8 and 3—faced an unimaginable loss, Cosand’s lifelong commitment to donation provided a glimmer of hope for others.

In his death, Cosand saved four lives. His heart was transplanted into a woman in her 20s, his liver went to a man in his 40s, and his lungs allowed a man in his 50s to breathe freely. His tissue donations further healed others, including a teenage boy recovering from a sports injury.

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For Matt’s father, Mark Cosand, the loss is sharpened by the timing. Mark had retired just three weeks before his son’s death, imagining a retirement filled with helping Matt with childcare, running errands, and attending family dinners.

“I’m getting to do all those things. Except Matt – he’s just not physically here now,” Mark said. “But he’s with his wife and children. He’s with me. And he’s definitely with those who live on because of his gifts.”

The Growing Need for Donors

Cosand’s story is being highlighted by the Indiana Donor Network as part of National Donate Life Month this April. He is one of 467 Hoosiers who became organ and tissue donors in 2025.

The impact of these “donor heroes” is massive. In Indiana alone last year:

*1,214 lives were saved through organ transplants.

*15,734 tissues were recovered to heal patients and restore sight.

*1,379 total organs were recovered for transplantation.

Despite these numbers, the need remains urgent. Approximately 109,000 people in the U.S. are currently on the waiting list for a transplant, including more than 1,400 Hoosiers. On average, 17 Americans die every day because a matching organ does not become available in time.

“In Matt’s final act, he provided hope for others,” said Kellie Tremain, President and CEO of Indiana Donor Network. “Donation is proof that compassion outlives us.”

Health officials emphasize that anyone, regardless of age or medical history, can sign up to be a donor. One organ donor can save up to eight lives, while one tissue donor can heal more than 75 people.

Hoosiers can register as a donor through five primary channels:

Online: Visit https://www.donatelifeindiana.org. BMV: Register while conducting business at any Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch. DNR: Sign up when applying for hunting, fishing, or trapping licenses. Professional Licensing: Register through the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency. Smartphones: Use the Health app on iPhone or iPad.

Currently, more than 4.5 million Hoosiers are registered donors, joining a national community of 170 million people dedicated to the gift of life.

About Indiana Donor Network

The Indiana Donor Network is the vital link between donors and patients waiting for lifesaving transplants. As a federally designated organ recovery organization, it serves 85 of Indiana’s 92 counties.