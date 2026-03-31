Bodycam Video: Southern Indiana Beer Truck Crash; Man Arrested

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage capturing the moment a stolen beer truck crashed into a patrol car during a chase in southern Indiana.

Deputies say 41-year-old Randall Baker stole a Bud Light semi-truck near North Governor Street on Friday. That’s not far from the University of Evansville. Investigators say Baker collided with a deputy’s vehicle as the deputy was trying to deploy stop sticks to end the chase.

The semi then went off the road and into a field. The deputy was out of the vehicle, so he wasn’t hurt. Body camera footage shows deputies surrounding the semi, deploying pepperball rounds, and demanding Baker to get out of the truck.

Deputies were able to get Baker out of the vehicle and arrested him. He was charged with attempted murder and auto theft, criminal recklessness, among other things.

The incident is under investigation.