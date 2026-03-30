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Man Shot and Killed by Fayette County Deputies

Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday night.

Published on March 30, 2026

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FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday night.

Fayette County deputies arrived at a home near County Road 200 East, near East Springersville and East Alquina roads, at around 9 p.m. This was because of a report of a domestic disturbance involving shots fired. Preliminary investigations show officers established a perimeter around the home and tried to get ahold of the people in the home.

Later on, officers saw 71-year-old Michael Sims point a gun at other people still inside the home, and then toward law enforcement. That’s when a deputy fired his weapon and hit Sims, who died at the scene.

Nobody else was injured.

The deputy was put on administrative leave.

Fayette County deputies, Fayette County prosecutors, and Connserville police helped State Police investigate the shooting.

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