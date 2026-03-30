Source: NCAA Photos / Getty

Every Year Indianapolis Has Hosted The Mens College Basketball Final Four

Basketball is more than just a sport; it is a shared rhythm that unites and empowers our communities.

When it comes to celebrating the absolute peak of the college season, few places rise to the occasion quite like Indianapolis.

With a deep, undeniable basketball heritage, the city has cemented its reputation as the premier host for the NCAA Men’s Final Four.

Indianapolis stands out because it knows exactly how to bring people together.

Its central location turns the tournament into a highly accessible hub, welcoming a diverse crowd of fans, players, and alumni to share in the magic.

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The city consistently transforms this major sporting event into an inclusive, unforgettable community gathering that goes far beyond the action on the court.

In this article, we explore the vibrant legacy of Indianapolis as a host city.

Take a look below at Every Year Indianapolis Has Hosted The Mens College Basketball Final Four.

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2021 – Baylor Wins

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Matchup: Baylor Bears vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Winner: Baylor Bears (86–70)

Notable Players: Jared Butler (Most Outstanding Player), Davion Mitchell, MaCio Teague, Mark Vital

Summary: Baylor dominated Gonzaga to win their first NCAA championship. Jared Butler, who scored 22 points, was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Gonzaga entered the game undefeated but struggled against Baylor’s aggressive defense and rebounding. The Bears built an early lead and maintained control throughout the game. This marked the first time since 1976 that a team (Gonzaga) entered the championship game undefeated but failed to win. The event was also held at Lucas Oil Stadium.