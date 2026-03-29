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Noblesville Police Arrest Two Men in Online Predator Investigation

Published on March 28, 2026

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Gregory Carter mugshot
Source: Noblesville Police Department’s photo of Gregory Carter

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind.–Two men were arrested by the Noblesville Police Department last week in an online predator investigation.

26-year-old Tyler Marcum of Noblesville and 40-year-old Gregory Carter of Carmel were both arrested. Marcum is facing charges of child solicitation and sexual misconduct with a minor (attempted). Carter is also facing those same charges along with neglect of a dependent (three counts).

Tyler Marcum mugshot
Source: Noblesville Police Department’s photo of Tyler Marcum

Undercover officers were posing as children and the officers say they repeatedly told both Marcum and Carter that they were underage, but they both still tried to arrange meetings with them.

They were both arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Jail on Friday.

“The efforts during this investigation by the Noblesville Police Department, along with vital assistance of the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, are a clear indication that we are actively pursuing those who attempt to lure and prey on children. Let this be a warning that we will be relentless in identifying and arresting child predators so that they cannot harm those that are most vulnerable,” stated Chief Brad Arnold. 

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