Trump's approach to Iran may be a stalling tactic to assemble assets for a 'final blow' plan.

US strategy involves stretching Iranian defenses across multiple potential landing points, reminiscent of WWII deception tactics.

The left's response suggests a desire for the US to fail in containing Iran, sparking criticism from the experts.

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Trump’s Move On Iran: Calculated Or A Stalling Tactic?

In this episode ofTony Katz Today, we’re diving into the complex world of international politics, where the stakes are high and the players are many. Joining Tony is Ed Morrissey, a seasoned expert on the Middle East and national security, to break down the latest developments in the Iran crisis.

The conversation starts with a pressing question: is President Trump’s approach to Iran a calculated move or a stall tactic? Ed shares his insights, saying, “I think it’s the latter, and I think that the delay that you’ve seen in the ultimatum regarding the Strait of Hormuz has been to allow him to assemble enough assets to do this final blow plan.” This delay, Ed explains, is a strategic move to give the US a stronger position in the region.

The discussion then shifts to the potential military action against Iran, with Ed discussing the possibility of boots on the ground. “I think they’re trying to stretch out Iranian defenses,” he says, “by opening up these islands as potential targets, the Iranians now have to stretch whatever defenses they have across multiple potential landing points.” This strategy, Ed notes, is reminiscent of the US approach during World War II, where the Allies “faked out” the Germans by landing in Normandy, rather than the expected location.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

But what about the potential risks and consequences of such a move? Ed acknowledges that the US may face entrenched interests on the ground, but emphasizes that this doesn’t mean it’s insurmountable. “What that doesn’t mean is it’s not insurmountable,” he says. “It was the idea of I’m not going to buy into it’s going to take you fourteen days to send troops over there, and you’re not going to make a move earlier the Deception game.”

As the conversation unfolds, Tony and Ed touch on the role of the left in shaping public opinion on the Iran issue. Tony notes that some on the left seem to want the US to fail in its efforts to contain Iran, and Ed agrees, saying, “I think that the left’s response to this is that let’s bring back No Kings, which was successful for them when they did it the first time.” This reference to the No Kings rally, scheduled to take place in St. Paul, sparks a humorous exchange between Tony and Ed, who poke fun at the event’s lineup, which includes Bruce Springsteen and Jane Fonda.

Throughout the episode, Tony and Ed engage in a lively discussion that covers the intricacies of international politics, the complexities of military strategy, and the nuances of public opinion. If you’re interested in staying up-to-date on the latest developments in the Iran crisis and want to hear expert analysis from a seasoned expert, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to Tony Katz Today to hear the full conversation and gain a deeper understanding of the issues at play.

Listen to the “Trump’s Move On Iran: Calculated Or A Stalling Tactic?” discussion in full here:

Listen to the show in full here:

Watch the show here:

Archived episodes here:

ABOUT THE SHOW

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio