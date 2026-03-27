IPS Board Votes in Hasaan Rashid to Vacant Seat

Hasaan Rashid

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools appointed Hasaan Rashid to fill the vacant District 2 seat on the board.

Rashid founded a music festival on the city’s northeast side to benefit high school students. He will serve on the IPS board until the November election and has plans to run for the seat at that time.

School choice advocates backed Rashid, chosen over education professor Bryan Duarte, who was supported by traditional public school supporters.

The seat was previously held by Gayle Cosby, who stepped down earlier this month. Rashid ran for the seat in 2024 when Cosby won.

Thursday’s vote to approve Rashid was 4-2.