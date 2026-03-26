Severe Storms, Large Hail, and Possible Tornadoes Across Indiana

Source: @NWS / @NWS

STATEWIDE— Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to move across Indiana on Thursday evening and overnight, bringing threats of large hail, damaging winds, possible tornadoes and heavy rainfall.

National Weather Service Forecaster Greg Melo said the greatest risk for severe weather is expected across north-central Indiana, where conditions could support large hail, including potentially very large hail in some areas.

“The main threats include large hail, damaging wind gusts and possibly a few tornadoes,” Melo said.

Storms are expected to develop across northern Indiana between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and then move eastward into central portions of the state during the evening and overnight hours. The most significant severe weather threat is anticipated around 7 p.m., though conditions could remain hazardous throughout the night.

Melo says people should take all weather alerts seriously, even if earlier storms do not directly impact their location.

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“These events are often very localized,” he said. “Just because one storm misses you doesn’t mean the next one will.”

In addition to severe weather, forecasters warn that repeated rounds of thunderstorms could lead to significant rainfall totals. Some areas could receive 1 to 3 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible, raising concerns about flooding.

The storms are expected to track along a slow-moving cold front stretching west to east across the region. That setup may allow multiple waves of storms to develop and move over the same areas overnight.

“It’s a very slow-moving system,” Melo said. “We’re expecting multiple rounds of thunderstorms to continue developing and moving along that front.”

People are urged to review tornado safety plans. The safest place during a tornado warning is an interior room on the lowest level of a home, away from windows, with as many walls as possible between occupants and the outside.

Looking ahead, cooler temperatures are expected to follow the storm system. Highs on Friday will range from the mid-40s to mid-50s,