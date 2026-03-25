Unclear Iranian leadership makes determining negotiation goals challenging for US.

Regime compliance allows Iranian people to regain control, crucial for any deal.

Military options, like taking Kharg Island, pose risks requiring nuanced approach.

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Who Is Trump Talking To In Iran?

The situation in the Middle East continues to be a pressing concern for the international community. In this episode of Tony Katz Today, we’re joined by Major Mike Lyons, a retired United States Army military analyst, to discuss the complexities of the conflict and the potential paths forward.

You’ve got a Mojtaba Khamenei who’s in some kind of mental or non-physical distress, the son who’s going to take over as the new Ayatollah, who nobody has seen,” Tony explains. “Basically, they’re being run by Ayatollah auto pen.” This lack of clear leadership makes it challenging for the US to determine who to engage with and what the ultimate goals of the negotiations should be.

The conversation also touches on the concept of regime compliance. “Regime compliance means that there’s still some level of the regime in control and in power, which says to the Iranian people, hey, you know all that talk about you rising up and taking back your power that doesn’t exist.” This is a crucial aspect of any potential deal, as it would allow the Iranian people to take control of their own destiny.

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We also discuss the recent developments in the region, including the deployment of the USS Tripoli and the potential for a military operation on Kharg Island. Tony notes that “four thousand marines could take Kharg Island in about seventeen and a half minutes, and fifteen of those minutes would be like, hey, look cool, we’re on Kharg Island.” However, he also emphasizes the challenges and risks involved in such an operation, highlighting the need for a more nuanced approach.

Throughout the conversation, Major Lyons shares his insights on the complexities of the conflict and the potential paths forward. He emphasizes the importance of understanding the nuances of the situation and the need for a more comprehensive approach. “I think we’re already going in that direction,” he says, “but I don’t think that’s going to be good enough for Donald Trump. I think he wants that visual signal. He wants it’s something we can see.”

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