US Sends Warships, Marines as Iran Deadline Approaches

Source: The San Diego Union-Tribune / Getty

Thousands of U.S. Marines are expected to arrive in the Middle East by Friday—the same day Donald Trump has set as a deadline for Iran to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

While intelligence officials do not expect the president to commit American ground troops to combat, the administration is reportedly considering deploying additional forces from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, a rapid-response unit capable of mobilizing anywhere in the world within a day.

According to The New York Times, those troops could be assigned to safeguard shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz or potentially take control of Kharg Island, a key hub for Iran’s oil exports.

Tensions escalate around the Strait of Hormuz

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The Wall Street Journal reports that the U.S. is also deploying three warships along with thousands more Marines to the region.

The Japan-based amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, the USS New Orleans, and roughly 2,200 Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit are expected to enter U.S. Central Command on Friday. However, it will take several days for them to reach the Strait of Hormuz.

Their arrival coincides with the expiration of Trump’s deadline for Iran.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has ordered a second Marine force—the California-based 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, deployed aboard the USS Boxer—to the region. That unit is scheduled to depart in the coming weeks and will require additional time to arrive.

Trump signals optimism on potential deal

Despite the growing military presence, Trump suggested diplomacy remains on the table.

“We are in the throes of a real possibility of making a deal,” he said. “I think if I were a betting man, I’d bet for it.”

Earlier this week, Trump extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait by five days, postponing possible U.S. strikes on Iranian power plants. He also noted that American envoys have been in discussions with a “respected” Iranian leader and claimed Iran wants “to make a deal.”

Iranian officials have rejected those claims, insisting no negotiations are taking place and arguing that Trump backed down “following Iran’s firm warning.”

USS Ford departs the region

The USS Gerald R. Ford—the largest aircraft carrier in the U.S. fleet—arrived in Crete, Greece, on Monday for repairs after a fire broke out onboard earlier this month. The carrier docked at Souda Bay, where it had previously stopped in February.

With the Ford now in Greece, the U.S. currently has only one aircraft carrier engaged in operations related to Iran unless another is deployed, potentially leaving a temporary gap in regional coverage.

The Navy stated the carrier remains “fully mission capable” despite undergoing maintenance.

Alongside the USS Abraham Lincoln, the Ford has been central to U.S. operations, supporting a large-scale air campaign involving dozens of aircraft and thousands of personnel.