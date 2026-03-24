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Counting Crows to Take the Stage at 2026 Carb Day

Carb Day is May 22, leading into the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 24.

Published on March 24, 2026

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COUNTING CROWS
Source: Penske Entertainment, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. / Penske Entertainment, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar.

INDIANAPOLIS — Counting Crows will headline this year’s Miller Lite Carb Day concert. Penske Entertainment, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar announced the lineup Tuesday, with Switchfoot set to open.

The concert is part of the 2026 Carb Day schedule, which also includes the Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge, final practice for the 500 and the return of the Oscar Mayer Wienie 500. Fans can get in with general admission, pit or VIP tickets.

Tickets start at $50 and are available through the IMS ticket office, online or by calling (317) 492‑6700.

Counting Crows broke through in 1993 with “August and Everything After” and have sold more than 20 million records since. Their follow‑up album, “Recovering the Satellites,” debuted at No. 1, and the band earned major award nominations for “Accidentally in Love” from Shrek 2.

Switchfoot has released 13 studio albums and sold about 10 million copies. Their 2003 album “The Beautiful Letdown” went triple‑platinum, and they won a Grammy for “Hello Hurricane.”

Carb Day is May 22, leading into the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 24.

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