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Kesha’s Freedom Tour Hits Noblesville

INDIANAPOLIS–Pop party prophet Kesha is back and she is bringing glitter, grit, and a whole lot of freedom with her.

The chart topping icon has officially announced The Freedom Tour, a global celebration of survival, liberation, and radical joy that promises to turn every stop into something between a dance party and a spiritual awakening. One of those stops lands right here in Noblesville at Ruoff Music Center on August 30, 2026, giving Indiana fans a chance to scream sing their hearts out under the summer sky.

Joining her for the ride are electrofunk duo Chromeo and reality TV star turned pop performer Erika Jayne, making this lineup feel like a fever dream in the best possible way.

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Kesha is not just touring, she is testifying. “This summer we are reclaiming our bodies, our voices, and our joy. We have survived. Now we get to be free,” she said, inviting fans into what she describes as her most powerful era yet.

If last year’s Tits Out Tour was raw and rebellious, The Freedom Tour is shaping up to be its glitter soaked evolution. Expect massive pop anthems, surreal visuals, cathartic singalongs, and those signature moments where thousands of strangers suddenly feel like one emotional, dancing organism.

The tour comes as Kesha continues her independent artist era following the release of her 2025 album “.” Period, a project that marked a new chapter of creative control and reinvention. With recent singles like BOY CRAZY and JOYRIDE, she is leaning fully into her identity as both pop disruptor and emotional ringleader.

Beyond the music, Kesha has long been a voice for outsiders, misfits, and anyone learning how to reclaim their story. The Freedom Tour feels like a natural extension of that mission, part concert, part collective release, and entirely unapologetic.

Tickets are expected to move fast. A Citi presale begins March 24 at 10 am, followed by additional presales throughout the week before general tickets go live March 27 at 10 am.

So whether you are here for the bops, the breakdowns, or the beautiful chaos in between, one thing is certain. When Kesha hits Noblesville this summer, freedom is going to sound a lot like a sold out crowd singing at the top of their lungs.