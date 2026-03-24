Indianapolis’ Dirty Secret: Doctor’s Crusade Against Neglect

Source: Dr. Louis Profeta / Dr. Louis Profeta

Indianapolis’ Dirty Secret: One Doctor’s Crusade Against Neglect

Tony Katz was joined by Dr. Lou Profeta, a passionate advocate for change in his community. As an emergency room doctor, he’s seen firsthand the devastating effects of neglect and lack of resources in Indianapolis. But what’s striking about Dr. Profeta’s story is his willingness to take action, rather than just talking about the problem.

“I live on the North Side, this is my community, this is where I grew up, grew up, I decided to stay here and be a part of this community all my life,” Dr. Profeta explains. “And to watch it just go into complete neglect and disrepair and nobody really stepping up and doing it, it’s just… it’s insane.”

Dr. Profeta’s frustration with the city’s inaction led him to take matters into his own hands. He and a friend started cleaning up a neglected area near Keystone and 86th Street, filling an entire pickup truck with trash and debris. But what’s even more striking is the city’s response – or lack thereof. “I’ve reached out mostly through social media, and I’ve tried the Mayor’s Action hotlines in the past, or you put on hold or they never get back with you,” Dr. Profeta shares.

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As we discuss the issue of panhandling and homelessness in Indianapolis, Dr. Profeta highlights the city’s resources, including social services, healthcare clinics, and food pantries. But he argues that these services are not being utilized effectively. “We have a ton of social services in the city, everything from Wheeler Mission Day Spring Center, Holy Family Shelter, Horizon House. We have 24-hour case management and social work, and almost every major ER in the city has free clinics for healthcare,” he says.

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Dr. Profeta’s concerns go beyond just the city’s response to the issue. He’s worried about the public health risks associated with trash and debris in the area, as well as the safety hazards posed by panhandlers blocking crosswalks and causing accidents. “These people stumble into traffic, causing car accidents. We actually see that stuff. It’s stuff that is not discussed at all,” he emphasizes.

As we wrap up our conversation, it’s clear that Dr. Profeta’s passion for change is contagious. He’s not just talking about the problem – he’s taking action, and inspiring others to do the same. If you’re interested in hearing more about Dr. Profeta’s story and the issues facing Indianapolis, listen below.

Listen to the “Indianapolis’ Dirty Secret: Doctor’s Crusade Against Neglect” discussion in full here: