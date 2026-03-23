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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 3/23/26: Chicago, Indiana, Trump Truth

Tony Katz: Chicago, Indiana, Trump Truth raising futures, Code Pink in Cuba

Published on March 23, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

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Why would anyone do business in Chicago?

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Mike Braun on Redistricting
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Gerry Dick joins

Futures up after Trump Truth

TV Theme Song:  Redemption Monday – Cagney & Lacey

Code Pink commies and Jew hater Hasan Piker go to Cuba, take the remaining electricity and party in 5 star hotels – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/far-left-activists-stay-5-star-cuban-hotel-island-suffers-total-blackout

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