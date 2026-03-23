Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 3/23/26: Chicago, Indiana, Trump Truth
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
Why would anyone do business in Chicago?
Is Indiana picking winners and losers?
Gerry Dick joins
Futures up after Trump Truth
TV Theme Song: Redemption Monday – Cagney & Lacey
Code Pink commies and Jew hater Hasan Piker go to Cuba, take the remaining electricity and party in 5 star hotels – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/far-left-activists-stay-5-star-cuban-hotel-island-suffers-total-blackout
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