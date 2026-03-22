Man Dead, Two Women Injured After Shooting in Indy

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police say three people were shot on the east side Sunday morning.

Police got to North Tacoma Avenue, near East Michigan Street. That’s not far from Arsenal Techincal High School. When they arrived, they found a man and two women with gunshot wounds. Police say the man died at the scene, and the two women were taken to hospitals.

One woman is in critical condition, and the other one is stable.

If you have any information about the shooting, IMPD detectives urge you to give them a call.