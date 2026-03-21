One Dead, One Critical After Shooting at Northside Indy Funeral

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

ARTICLE FROM WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a man is dead and another man is in critical condition after they were shot outside Antioch Baptist Church on Indy’s north side during a funeral.

According to a release from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 9:55 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 700 block of East 32nd Street on reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found two male adults with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition, but one man died.