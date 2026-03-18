Cignetti to Drive Pace Car at 2026 Indy 500

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

SPEEDWAY, Ind — Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti has been selected to drive the pace car for the 110th Indianapolis 500, an annual honor given to a notable figure connected to the state or the sport.

Cignetti was chosen after leading Indiana to a 16–0 season and a national championship. The team reached the title game with postseason wins over Alabama, Oregon, and Miami. Over the past two seasons, Indiana has gone 27–2 and made the College Football Playoff both years.

Indiana advanced to the championship after defeating Alabama 38–3 in the Rose Bowl and Oregon 56–22 in the Peach Bowl.

IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway said Cignetti will guide the field through a planned victory‑lap formation before bringing the cars to the green flag at this year’s race.

Before joining Indiana, Cignetti led the programs at James Madison and Elon and previously worked as an assistant at Alabama, NC State, and Pittsburgh. His background includes player development, recruiting, and rebuilding teams. Indiana had only three winning seasons from 1995 until he was hired, and the team has posted consecutive winning seasons since.

For the Indy 500, Cignetti will drive a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X. Indianapolis Motor Speedway plans to share more details about the pace car later.

The 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for May 24.