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Indiana Man Among Those Killed in Iraq Military Plane Crash

Six Air Force members killed Thursday after their refueling plane crashed in western Iraq. One of them was from Indiana.

Published on March 15, 2026

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Capt. Seth R. Koval
Source: WISH-TV

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — The Department of War (DoW) has identified six Air Force members killed Thursday after their KC-135 refueling plane crashed in western Iraq.

Among those lost is 38-year-old Capt. Seth R. Koval. He’s from Mooresville, Indiana, and he spent nearly two decades serving in the Indiana and Ohio National Guards. The crash happened during an unspecified incident involving two aircraft in what military leaders described as friendly airspace; the second plane was able to land safely.

Capt. Koval was a highly experienced instructor pilot who had previously deployed four times to Europe and the Pacific.

“Our world was shattered two days ago,” his wife said on social media Saturday. “There is nothing that can prepare you to receive news that you’ve lost the love of your life. Our family will never be the same. As we figure out how to pick up the pieces and move forward, we are deeply grateful for the love and support we have received. That support, and the help of our Heavenly Father, will hold us together in these fragile moments as we face a reality without him.”

“Today we mourn the loss of three remarkable Airmen whose service and commitment embodied the very best of our Ohio National Guard,” Maj. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, Ohio adjutant general said. “Their impact on their teammates and our mission will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and fellow service members, and our entire Guard family stands with them as we grieve together during this difficult time.”

The other airmen killed in the crash include:

  • 33-year-old Maj. John A. Klinner from Auburn, Alabama
  • 31-year-old Capt. Ariana G. Savino from Covington, Washington
  • 34-year-old Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt from Bardstown, Kentucky
  • 30-year-old Capt. Curtis J. Angst from Wilmington, Ohio.
  • 28-year-old Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons from Columbus, Ohio.

“My heart breaks for the family of Captain Seth Koval,” Indiana Congressman Jim Baird said. “Captain Koval represented the very best of Indiana and our nation, and he served our country honorably. His extraordinary dedication and sacrifice in defense of our country will never be forgotten. I ask everyone to join me in praying for the comfort of Captain Koval’s wife, Heather, and all of his loved ones during this time of profound loss and continue to pray for the safety of our courageous men and women who are risking their lives for our country during Operation Epic Fury.”

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