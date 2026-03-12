Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/12/26: TPS, 47’s Excursion, Ivy Tech
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
Putting an end to TPS for Haitians is the right move – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-admin-puts-key-biden-era-immigration-policy-on-notice-unsustainable-cycle
Trump rally in KY. Calls Iran War an “excursion”
Of course olive oil is good for you – https://scitechdaily.com/extra-virgin-olive-oil-linked-to-better-brain-function/
Why didn’t Ivy Tech just Google Marty Pollio before hiring him?
