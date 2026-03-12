Social media can inflate the perceived influence of certain groups, distorting the political landscape.

Republicans are often driven by fear of losing rather than a clear understanding of complex issues.

The US military has reduced Iran's capacity to project power, but the regime's missile capabilities remain a concern.

How Much Pressure Social Media Puts On Politicians

In a recent episode of Tony Katz Today, Tony Katz sat down with Noah Rothman, a senior editor at National Review, to discuss the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the state of the Republican Party. The conversation touched on a range of topics, from the effectiveness of the US military campaign to the influence of social media on politics.

One of the key takeaways from the episode is the notion that Republicans are not afraid of winning, but rather afraid of losing. As Noah Rothman puts it, “I think Republicans are afraid of losing, which is a prudent consideration.” However, he argues that this fear is often driven by a lack of understanding of the complexities of the conflict and the need for a more nuanced approach.

The conversation also delved into the topic of social media and its impact on politics. Noah Rothman noted that social media can create a false narrative of public opinion, with some individuals and groups inflating their numbers and influence to create a sense of legitimacy. He pointed out that this can lead to a phenomenon he calls the “Groyper loser class,” where individuals measure their success relative to their online audience rather than the broader political landscape.

The discussion also touched on the topic of the Iranian regime and its capabilities. Noah Rothman pointed out that the US military campaign has been successful in eliminating Iran’s capacity to project power, with significant reductions in Iranian missile launches and the destruction of key military assets. He noted that the regime’s ability to develop long-range and short-range ballistic missiles is still a concern, but that the US has the capability to address this issue.

Throughout the conversation, Noah Rothman emphasized the need for a more nuanced understanding of the conflict and the need to move beyond simplistic narratives. He argued that the US should focus on eliminating the Iranian regime’s capacity to develop nuclear capabilities and that a more muscular approach is needed to address the threat.

If you’re interested in a deeper dive into the complexities of the conflict in the Middle East and the state of the Republican Party, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Tony Katz and Noah Rothman’s conversation and gain a better understanding of the issues at play.

