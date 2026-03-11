Listen Live
Colts Keep Daniel Jones On Multi-Year Contract

Published on March 11, 2026

Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers
Source: Justin K. Aller / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS All of the public praise between the Colts and Daniel Jones has led to this marriage continuing in 2026.

The Colts have gone from an initial $37 million transition tag on a one-year deal for Jones, to a 2-year contract, worth up to $100 million, with guarantees at $60 million. The deal was reported by NFL Network.

How the Colts divvy up the salary cap hit for Jones in ’26 will be something to note, as they can space that out over the next 2 seasons. Jones’ annual QB value ($44 million) falls right in the middle of starting quarterbacks. And the fact that only $10 million is guaranteed past 2026 is attractive to the Colts, if things don’t go well this season.

For the Colts, they wanted Jones on a multi-year deal, with the hope of lessoning that $37 million cap hit, which was entirely going on the ’26 cap with the transition tag.

While it made sense for the Colts to bring back Jones, given no first round pick at quarterback for each of the next two seasons, questions remain in his health department.

First, in the short term, the Colts are banking on a Jones torn Achilles return in less than a year. That’s quite a bet when determining his 2026 effectiveness.

Secondly, more in the long term, Jones has a long injury history, with the frequent inability to play/start throughout an entire NFL season.

But the reality is the Colts aren’t in a position to be too choosey when it comes to quarterback.

Jones had tremendous play in his first two months quarterbacking in Indy last year.

Shane Steichen found success for Jones that the former top-10 pick had rarely reached since entering the NFL in 2019.

With Jones back, it’s quite possible we see Riley Leonard become the backup, as Anthony Richardson Sr. is likely to be traded.

The Colts played a game of risk giving Jones a transition tag and giving Alec Pierce the choice on the open market.

While the reward wasn’t too immense in playing such a game, the Colts did keep their big play passing game duo as they hope to replicate the first two months of last season.

And in keeping Jones on a two-year contract, the franchise can still pivot, if necessary, after ’27, when they have their next first-round pick.

Colts Keep Daniel Jones On Multi-Year Contract was originally published on 1075thefan.com

