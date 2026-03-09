Listen Live
OSU President Ted Carter Resigns Due to "Inappropriate Relationship"

Published on March 9, 2026

2025 Big Ten Football Championship - Ohio State v Indiana
Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

Walter ‘Ted’ Carter Jr. has resigned as president of The Ohio State University after revealing he had an inappropriate relationship with an individual seeking public resources from the university.

The resignation was accepted by the university’s Board of Trustees during a rare weekend meeting. According to a statement from the board, Carter disclosed that he had “an inappropriate relationship with someone seeking public resources to support her personal business” and offered to step down from his role.

His resignation took effect immediately.

RELATED: Epstein Survivors Call Out Les Wexner by Name for Accountability

“For personal reasons, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my role as president of The Ohio State University,” Carter said in a statement. “I disclosed to the board of trustees that I made a mistake in allowing inappropriate access to Ohio State leadership.”

Board of Trustees Chair John Zeiger said the board was caught off guard by the revelation but accepted Carter’s resignation while beginning plans for a leadership transition.

Carter began serving as Ohio State’s 17th president in January 2024 after the resignation of former president Kristina M. Johnson. His contract was set to run through the end of 2028.

Carter was one of the highest-paid university presidents, raking in $1.2 millon a year.

During his tenure, the university implemented several changes tied to legislation from the Ohio General Assembly, including the dismantling of DEI initiatives under Ohio Senate Bill 1 and the creation of the Salmon P. Chase Center for Civics, Culture and Society.

The university also faced national attention during student demonstrations related to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, where dozens of protesters were arrested on campus.

Carter’s time at the university also coincided with a major athletics milestone, as the Ohio State Buckeyes football captured a national championship during his presidency.

The Board of Trustees met for nearly three hours in executive session Saturday to discuss personnel matters before finalizing the resignation. The university has not yet announced who will serve as interim president while a transition plan is finalized.

Ohio State officials say more information about the leadership transition and the search for the university’s next president will be announced in the coming days.


OSU President Ted Carter Resigns Due to "Inappropriate Relationship" was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

