Activist Starts Petition for Inhumane Conditions at Westville

WESTVILLE, Ind. — As the State of Indiana nears completion of a massive $1.2 billion restructuring of the Westville Correctional Facility, a growing movement of activists and families are becoming more vocal on current conditions they describe as “human torture.”

Central to this movement is an activist known as King, a former federal and state inmate whose perspective is shaped by 15 years spent navigating the justice system. King recently launched a Change.org petition, specifically targeting the conditions at Westville.

Despite multiple requests for comment regarding these accusations, the Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) has not responded.

“It’s Just Not Right”: King’s Calling

For King, the decision to launch the petition was personal. After discovering his own brother had been suffering in silence inside Westville for years, he felt a “humanitarian calling” to speak for those behind the walls.

“I just really want justice for families,” King said. “I can feel how these people must feel. I’ve been locked down 30 days straight, 45 straight… getting fed slop, not getting proper nutrition or medical treatment.”

King argues that the current state of the prison system has shifted from rehabilitation to a “money-making racket.”

“The prison system can be corrupted because these individuals are receiving benefits. I’ve seen wardens take the money meant for the prison and use it for themselves… You see a decline in things like blankets, sheets, and proper attire.”

Beyond the lack of resources, King describes a culture of physical violence and “retaliation” by staff. “I watched inmates get chained up by five different COs (Correctional Officers) and get beat up while they were shackled,” King recalled. “This is what made me want to get involved because there needs to be more awareness.”

King’s testimony is echoed by a wave of anonymous reports from families and former staff who describe Westville as a “crumbling asylum.”

Extreme Weather: Reports of 400 men sleeping on concrete floors without heat in -6° weather.

Structural Decay: Claims of ice forming inside buildings during winter and “black mold” growing on walls.

Contaminated Water: Multiple accounts of water coming out of faucets “full of rust or mud.”

Staff Culture: One former IDOC employee stated, “If they think you are for one second treating an offender like a human, they will find a reason to terminate you.”

King acknowledges the “tough on crime” rhetoric often found in social media comments, but he points to the U.S. Constitution as the ultimate standard.

“People say, ‘Oh, they don’t deserve rights, they shouldn’t go to prison.’ But we still have an Eighth Amendment, which is unusual and cruel punishment,” King said. “We still have a right to clean water and proper nutrition. This is supposed to be rehabilitating us.” He emphasizes that the psychological toll of these conditions creates a cycle of recidivism. “If you’re coming out of jail, you have PTSD. You probably don’t know how to socialize. People don’t understand what prison can do to a person’s mindset.”

The $1.2 Billion “Solution”

While King and families advocate for immediate relief, the state is betting on the “Build Westville” project to solve these systemic issues. The project is a massive $1.2 billion consolidation effort slated to open in early 2027.

Details of the New Westville State Prison:

Consolidation: Replaces the 1951 Westville site and the 1860 Indiana State Prison.

Capacity: Designed for 4,200 inmates; largest in Indiana.

Mental Health: Includes a dedicated 240-bed mental health and addiction unit.

Vocational: 18,000 sq. ft. of classroom space for welding and woodworking.

Modern Tech: Automated remote cell-control systems to replace manual keys.

As the petition continues to grow, King urges the public to look past the “prisoner” label and see the human beings involved. “I’m not asking for Hilton Hotel treatment,” King emphasized. “It’s the basic rights that these people deserve… if it was your grandmother who went to jail, you wouldn’t say she doesn’t deserve rights. We are humans. We don’t need to live like animals.”

Click HERE to View and Sign the Change.org Petition for Westville Reform. To learn more about Indiana’s prison system and to watch the full interview with King CLICK HERE.