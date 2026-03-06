Indy FOP Recognizes State Senator Carrasco for Legislative Leadership

Source: The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police / The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) has officially recognized State Senator Cyndi Carrasco for her pivotal role in shaping public safety policy during the 2025-2026 legislative session.

In a ceremony held Thursday night, the FOP credited Carrasco, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, with leading “unwavering support” for law enforcement through a series of high-stakes bills that have now been signed into law by Governor Mike Braun.

Senator Carrasco’s leadership this session touched on several of the state’s most pressing issues, ranging from judicial reform to child welfare. Key legislative achievements noted by the FOP include:

Bail Reform: Carrasco helped lead the charge on a proposed constitutional amendment regarding bail. This measure is now set to appear on the ballot for Hoosier voters this November.

Civilian Oversight Reform: Legislative efforts to modernize and standardize how civilian boards interact with police departments.

Homelessness & Housing: Authoring measures to address the management of homeless encampments and related housing matters.

Child Protection: Advancing multiple bills aimed at strengthening child welfare and protection across the state.

As part of the recognition, the FOP presented Senator Carrasco with a plaque featuring a Special Commemorative Silver Badge.

The badge holds historical significance, as it was originally designed for the National FOP Conference hosted in Indianapolis in 2021—the first time the city hosted the event in the organization’s 111-year history. According to the FOP, the silver badge is a specific tribute to the “rank and file” officers serving on the streets.

“Senator Carrasco led multiple efforts to enhance public safety for Indiana’s capital city and all communities throughout the Hoosier state,” the organization stated in their recognition.

About the FOP

The Indianapolis FOP represents approximately 3,000 active and retired law enforcement officers within the Indianapolis Metropolitan region. On a broader scale, the National FOP serves as the voice for nearly 400,000 officers across the United States.