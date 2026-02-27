Family to Remove Henry County Inmate from Life Support This Afternoon

Source: Facebook / facebook

INDIANAPOLIS — A weeks-long struggle for answers and survival is reaching a tragic conclusion. Amanda Gulley, the mother of Henry County inmate Nicholas Gulley II, confirmed to 93 WIBC that her son is expected to be removed from life support later this afternoon at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

Conflicting Reports Emerge Over Inmate’s Critical Condition

The decision comes after the family filed a $700,000 tort claim against Henry County, Sheriff John Sproles, and several deputies, saying that Nicholas was the victim of physical abuse and severe medical neglect while in custody.

In a phone call Friday morning, Amanda was audibly shaken as she prepared for the final hours with her son. She asked for the community to stand with them as they shift from a fight for his health to a fight for accountability.

“Just keep us in your prayers,” Amanda said. “And that we get justice for Nicholas.”

Amanda described the ordeal since Nicholas’s January 9 arrest as a “nightmare” and a “rollercoaster.” She maintains that while jail staff told her Nicholas was “fine,” other inmates were sending messages that he was in desperate need of help.

The Legal Battle

The formal Notice of Tort Claim, filed by attorney Mark Nicholson, presents a contrast to the Sheriff’s public statements. While Sheriff John Sproles has defended his staff, stating they provided “proper care” to a “resisting inmate,” the legal filing alleges that surveillance footage shows:

At least two deputies on top of Gulley.

A deputy appearing to punch Gulley while he was on the ground.

A deputy using a forearm to apply pressure to Gulley’s neck.

By the time Nicholas was “lifelined” to Indianapolis on February 4, he was suffering from double pneumonia, a blood infection, an infection in his heart, and shingles. While the Sheriff has cited X-rays showing no broken ribs, the family points to his sudden medical collapse as evidence of a systemic failure within the jail.

The Sheriff’s Defense and What Others Have Said:

Sheriff Sproles has remained firm, calling the accusations of a beating “patently false” and “misinformation.” He has attributed Nicholas’s critical condition to pre-existing health issues, including a history of cancer. In previous statements, the Sheriff’s Office asserted that all medical protocols were followed and that any force used was necessary to move Gulley to a medical observation cell.

Randy Howard, a certified police defensive tactics instructor and candidate for Sheriff, has become a vocal advocate for the family. Howard, whom Sproles has labeled a “misinformation propagandist,” argues that his professional background as a trainer allows him to see inconsistencies in the Sheriff’s account.

“As I saw the film that Mr. [Sproles] released… they’re not consistent,” Howard said. He accused the Sheriff of “perception management,” questioning how the department could have thoroughly reviewed 300 camera feeds in the timeframe claimed. Howard maintains his involvement isn’t political, stating, “I have nothing to gain or lose by getting the truth out there.”

What’s Next:

The filing of the tort claim is the first step toward a formal lawsuit. As the family prepares to say goodbye today, Nicholas’ mother just had this to share with the community: “I appreciate every prayer,” Amanda said. “We just want justice.”